New UVA Children’s Hospital Outpatient Clinics Grand Opening

Mark your calendars for the grand opening of the Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital. Festivities will include a reception for referring physicians on

June 14, from 4-6 p.m.

The Battle Building is a new pediatric outpatient care center that will be home to numerous medical and surgical specialties, including pediatric primary care, allergy, hematology/oncology and infusion, as well as maternal fetal care and high-risk OB/GYN. Specialties will be organized into “neighborhoods” of related services to make a day at the clinic as easy as possible for patients and families. For example, one neighborhood will be home to orthopedics, physical and occupational therapy and developmental pediatrics. Also on site at the Battle Building: a compounding pharmacy, a dedicated space for clinical trials and adult outpatient surgery.