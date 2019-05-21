Tell Your Patients: New Support Group Especially for Trauma Survivors Begins In June

As healthcare providers, our primary focus is identifying and managing the physical impact of a medical trauma. Yet patients who experience an accident or serious injury may suffer emotionally long after their wounds have healed.

To help patients overcome the psychological impact of

medical trauma, UVA Health System is partnering with the national Trauma

Survivors Network to launch Trauma Talk, a support group for patients and their

adult family members.

“We know that, although the body may look like it’s healed,

there’s a lot of emotional conflict going on under the surface for these

patients; survivors of medical trauma may experience anxiety, PTSD,

depression,” says group organizer Taylor Vest, MSW. “Our goal is to create a

safe space where people can share their experiences with others who can

empathize and understand what they’ve been through.”

As part of the Trauma Talk support group, patients will have an opportunity to:

Talk with others who have experienced serious injury.

Learn new ways to cope with everyday challenges.

Receive support and give others hope.

If you have a patient who may benefit from the Trauma Talk support group, please share the information below. (Flyers are available to print here.)

Trauma Talk Support Group

Begins Saturday, June 22 | 1 to 2:30 p.m.

University Hospital Dining Conference Rooms (Near University Hospital Cafeteria)

Free parking in the Lee Street Garage (Bring your ticket for validation)

This meeting will be held the third Saturday of the Month.

(June, August and December will be exceptions and will be held on the fourth

Saturday.) Interested patients may join the group at any time and attend as

needed.

For more information, email Elizabeth Alvarez at [email protected].