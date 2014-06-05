New Scheduling System to Streamline Referral Process

Patient Family Centered Scheduling, a new scheduling system coming soon to UVA Children’s Hospital Clinics, will allow referring providers, staff and patients to call one number to schedule appointments with any provider at UVA Children’s Hospital.

With this system, UVA aims to improve access to clinics and customer service, reduce no-show rates and ensure efficient clinic activity. Additional benefits include: allowing referring provider office staff to coordinate referrals in less time and standardizing policies and procedures in scheduling.

Patients and their families will be directly involved in scheduling appointments, ensuring their personal schedules and other needs are considered in appointment planning. Referring providers will be apprised of their patients’ initial appointment schedules.

Patient Family Centered Scheduling will be first introduced at three pilot clinics this summer. These include: Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Cerebral Palsy. During this trial phase, calls to these clinics will be transferred to a centralized scheduling team.

When the Battle Building, the new outpatient facility at UVA Children’s Hospital, opens this summer, the new scheduling system will be rolled out gradually among its clinics. “Patient Family Centered Scheduling puts the patient and family at the center of our work. It’s what we do every single day as we care for patients and it’s the way it should be,” says Jan Allaire, MA, Director of Ambulatory Services, UVA Children’s Hospital and Women’s Health.