New Pediatric Cardiology Clinic Now Open in Richmond

A new UVA pediatric cardiology clinic is now open in Richmond providing comprehensive cardiac care for children.

Children with all types of congenital and acquired heart conditions now have easy access to specialists who provide management of complex congenital heart defects and evaluations for heart murmurs, chest pain, fainting, and heart rhythm disorders. The clinic welcomes new patients and also provides follow-up care along with a range of diagnostic tests, including EKGs, echocardiograms and heart rhythm monitoring services. Inpatient and outpatient care will be provided, with consultations available in all regional hospitals.

Richmond-based pediatric cardiologists G. Thomas Albrecht Jr., MD, and Douglas Allen, MD, will lead the clinic. The two physicians have more than 40 years of experience caring for children with heart conditions. Both are affiliated with the Congenital Heart Surgery Program at UVA Children's Hospital.

The Congenital Heart Surgery Program at UVA performs more than 250 procedures per year and is led by Jay Gangemi, MD, who is board-certified in both adult cardiothoracic surgery and congenital heart surgery. “Our program already cares for children and families from the Richmond area, so teaming with Dr. Allen and Dr. Albrecht makes it easier for those families to access our services,” says Gangemi, who has provided surgical care to children in Richmond for more than six years.

Albrecht and Allen are excited to expand their relationship with UVA’s congenital heart surgery team. “The experience and talent of my partner and staff here in the Richmond clinic and the expertise of my Charlottesville colleagues allows me to continue to provide the highest-quality care my patients expect and deserve,” says Allen.

“This clinic helps solidify the long-standing relationship between the Richmond and Charlottesville medical communities,” Albrecht says. “The talented Dr. Allen and Dr. Gangemi have been colleagues of mine for years and I’m very much looking forward to partnering with them to continue caring for children with these serious heart conditions.”

The clinic is located at 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, on the campus of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, which is near Interstate 64 and West Broad Street. The clinic is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, with ample free parking located right outside the clinic entrance and across the street in a parking garage.

To learn more or to make a referral, please call 804.297.3055, or reach out to our Referral Services team for assistance.