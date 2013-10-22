New Clinic Opening and Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness

Zion Crossroads Location Now Open

Our new clinic, Zion Crossroads Primary and Specialty Care, offers access to UVA specialists at a location that is more convenient for those patients living east of Charlottesville. Services that were once available only at UVA’s main campus are now offered right in their community.

At Zion Crossroads, we offer varying levels of care, from diagnostic services to post-procedure follow-up and prevention. In addition to primary care services, patients have access to imaging services and specialists in the following areas:

Breast care

Cardiology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Kidney care

Neurology

Neurosurgery

Obstetrics and gynecology

Orthopedics, adult and pediatric

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Pulmonary

Spine care

Sports medicine

Urology

Vascular care

The brand-new, 45,000-square-foot facility is located just off U.S. Route 15 and Interstate 64 in the Spring Creek Business Park in Louisa County.

Watch the video for more information. You can reach our office directly at 434-243-ZION (9466) or 855-289-7251.