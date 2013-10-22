New Clinic Opening and Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness

Zion Crossroads Location Now Open
Our new clinic, Zion Crossroads Primary and Specialty Care, offers access to UVA specialists at a location that is more convenient for those patients living east of Charlottesville. Services that were once available only at UVA’s main campus are now offered right in their community.
At Zion Crossroads, we offer varying levels of care, from diagnostic services to post-procedure follow-up and prevention. In addition to primary care services, patients have access to imaging services and specialists in the following areas:
- Breast care
- Cardiology
- Dermatology
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Kidney care
- Neurology
- Neurosurgery
- Obstetrics and gynecology
- Orthopedics, adult and pediatric
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation
- Pulmonary
- Spine care
- Sports medicine
- Urology
- Vascular care
The brand-new, 45,000-square-foot facility is located just off U.S. Route 15 and Interstate 64 in the Spring Creek Business Park in Louisa County.
Watch the video for more information. You can reach our office directly at 434-243-ZION (9466) or 855-289-7251.
UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads Offers Variety of Care Under One Roof
Is Your Patient at Risk for Sudden Cardiac Arrest?
Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is responsible for 325,000 deaths each year in the United States. The startling truth is that many of these deaths could have been prevented. Patients at risk for SCA often have no symptoms and have no idea that there’s a problem. In many cases, SCA can be prevented with the placement of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to fix abnormal heart rhythms.
Your patient’s left ventricular ejection fraction can determine if he or she is at risk for sudden cardiac arrest. What you need to know:
- Any patient with a prior or existing heart condition could be at risk for SCA.
- The ejection fraction (EF) determines how well the heart is pumping out blood.
- A healthy EF is between 55 and 70 percent; an EF of 35 percent or less means your patient may be at risk for SCA.
- UVA Heart & Vascular Center can determine your patient’s EF with a noninvasive test performed by our specially trained arrhythmia experts.
If your patient has a low ejection fraction, we’ll work with you and your patient to decide the best course of action depending on his or her risk factors. We’ll take time to explain the test results and talk about treatment options and other considerations. If your patient is at high risk and intervention is recommended, UVA Heart & Vascular Center can implant an ICD with a noninvasive, outpatient procedure. After the device is implanted, our heart rhythm specialists provide comprehensive device management on an ongoing basis to protect your patient from dangerous arrhythmias.
It starts by determining the ejection fraction. Watch the interview with UVA electrophysiologist Pam Mason, MD, above, to learn more.
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