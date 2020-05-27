National ‘100 Great Hospitals’ List Honors UVA Medical Center

UVA has once again been named one of the Becker's Hospital Review “100 great hospitals in America.” The national healthcare publication selects hospitals known for their innovation and for being nationally recognized for patient care and patient outcomes.

In its description of UVA, Becker’s highlighted the medical center's ranking as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report. UVA had three adult specialties and eight pediatrics specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News.

Becker’s also highlighted UVA’s research efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an example, the write-up cited a clinical trial that is examining convalescent plasma as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Read more.