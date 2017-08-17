More BeWell Participants Coming Your Way

UVA Health System will kick off of the next phase of its employee wellness initiative this fall when it invites thousands of eligible employees and their spouses to participate in the 2018 BeWell program. With one-on-one, personalized coaching and a monetary incentive to encourage patients to establish and follow through on their health goals, BeWell is moving UVA closer to its goal of being the healthiest place to work.

Invitations for BeWell will be sent out starting in September, and will continue through December. To participate, patients are required to have an annual exam prior to April 13, 2018 to establish a baseline. As a reminder:

Exam results must be documented on the BeWell form, which should be provided by the patient, but can be found on EpicCare Link.

In most cases, the initial BeWell consultation can be billed as a preventive visit and will not require a copay. Should the patient require additional labs or testing, these items should be billed separately and may incur a fee. (Documentation of these test results will be required.)

Participants may require a follow-up exam at the end of the program depending on the goals they set.

You can help shape this journey for your patients. Be sure to share your thoughts on steps they might take to improve their health, such as tobacco cessation or adopting an exercise program.

New for 2018

We are constantly assessing the BeWell Program to determine strategies that work and opportunities for improvement. This year, select BeWell participants will have access to two new programs that will help eliminate common barriers to good health.

Fresh Farmacy

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is one of the best ways to be healthy. But accessing fresh fruits and vegetables—and knowing how to turn them into delicious meals—can be challenging for some. This is where Fresh Farmacy comes in. Through this new program, UVA is partnering with Local Food Hub in Charlottesville to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to select qualifying BeWell participants. The program started in June and runs through December. It offers three cooking classes and also takes participants on a shopping excursion to show them how to shop for and afford fresh produce.

Healthy RX

To help employees effectively manage chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, UVA BeWell will also adopt HealthyRX, a program that provides select patients an opportunity to receive commonly prescribed medicines free or at a reduced cost. Those conditions covered under HealthyRX include:

Asthma

High cholesterol

COPD

High blood pressure

Congestive heart failure

PAD

Coronary artery disease

Stroke

BeWell patient advocates will connect eligible patients to these programs as needed to help them reach their designated health goals.

Thank You for Your Support

We look forward to partnering with you as we work toward the shared goal of helping our team members and their spouses make positive health changes. Thank you for all you do for UVA employees and their families, and know it is the desire of the Health System that these patients continue to remain in your care.