Meet Your UVA Schedulers

On an average day, UVA Medical Center schedulers for women’s and children’s services receive approximately 300 calls. Of those, around 100 are from referring providers. “Often we will speak to the same clinics multiple times per day,” says Tina Knicely, Ambulatory Manager for UVA Children’s Hospital clinics. “Physicians, nurses and staff get to know us over time and we establish a connection.”

It’s a relationship Knicely says is key to her team’s ability to provide exceptional customer service. That’s why she feels it’s important to do more to open the lines of communication and ensure referring providers think of UVA schedulers as an extension of their team.

You’re Invited

For two days in early June, the UVA scheduling team will host an open house at their offices. This will be an opportunity for you and your team to meet the people responsible for getting your patients the appointments they need. You can tour their offices and participate in a Q&A session to share your thoughts on what this team is doing well and ways they can improve.

“We are working on our current processes,” says Knicely. “Organization-wide we are rolling out Patient Friendly Access, a scheduling structure that we will adopt in all ambulatory settings.” The goal: to have a standardized process across all specialties for scheduling, medical record retrieval, nurse triage and physician referrals, which will help ensure a timely, consistent access experience for referring providers and patients alike.

“We are working hard to streamline and perfect our processes for the provider’s benefit and the patients’ benefit,” says Knicely. “We encourage referring providers and their staff to attend the open house so that we can learn more about their needs and share how we can be of service.”

UVA Scheduling Open House

Tues., June 5 | 9 a.m.-noon

Wed., June 6 | 1-4 p.m.

UVA Research Park Northfork

100 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Directions:

Take US 29 North past Airport Rd. (Rt. 649). Take a left at the light into UVA Research Park Northfork via Lewis and Clark Blvd. Then take the second left onto Research Blvd. We are located in Town Center One. Park in the back of the building. We are on the third floor in the Patient Friendly Access office right off the elevators.