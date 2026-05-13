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Healthy Practice

Accelerating Breakthroughs for Alzheimer’s & Other Neurodegenerative Diseases

by Megan E. Davis

At UVA Health, researchers are working to shorten the distance between major scientific discoveries and the patients waiting for better treatments.

The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology helps make that possible. By bringing scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, industry partners, and advanced manufacturing capabilities together, the institute is designed to accelerate the path from laboratory discovery to clinical trials and patient care.

In this video, neuroscience and biotechnology leaders discuss how that model could shape the future of care for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, memory loss, neuroinflammation, and other devastating neurologic conditions.

From Neuroscience Discovery to Clinical Impact

Researchers share how discoveries across neurodegenerative disease, epilepsy, memory loss, neuroinflammation, and neuronal repair could move from the lab toward patients through the Manning Institute.

For neurologists, neurosurgeons, and physician-scientists, the Manning Institute represents more than a research facility. It's part of a broader effort to build the infrastructure needed to translate promising discoveries into therapies faster.

The institute will support work across cell, gene, and immunotherapies, with advanced manufacturing capabilities that allow researchers to produce therapies at clinical-trial scale — a critical step toward FDA approval that few academic institutions can achieve.

Together, their work reflects a shared goal: moving breakthrough science closer to real treatments for patients living with complex neurologic disease.

A Faster Path to New Therapies

Learn how the Manning Institute brings researchers, clinicians, industry partners, and clinical-trial-scale manufacturing together to accelerate breakthrough science.

Article Topics

Neuroscience ExcellenceNeurology