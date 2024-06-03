Researcher Highlight Q&A: Jianjie Ma, PhD, Gene Function & Cardiovascular Disease
Jianjie Ma, PhD, is the William H. Muller Endowed Professor of Surgery in the UVA School of Medicine’s department of surgery and director in the division of surgical sciences. Ma is involved in several areas of research, focusing on cardiovascular diseases, muscle diseases, cell and molecular physiology, regenerative medicine, cancer biology, diabetes, geriatric medicine and Alzheimer’s disease, and therapeutic development.
Ma's team generates and employs animal models of human disease to explore the physiologic function of novel genes in the Ma-Cai-Park Lab. Using CRISPR-gene editing and AAV-gene delivery, the lab can investigate the molecular function of a given gene. They build state-of-the-art microscopic imaging tools to study the temporal and spatial aspects of gene function in vitro and in vivo. The lab is also involved in researching the connection between heart disease and cancer.
See Ma's selected publications. Below, Ma discusses his work and answers some of our Researcher Highlight questions:
Novel Monoclonal Antibody Enhances Diabetic Wound Healing
My passion for research stems from the joy of working together with a team of complementary expertise where a ripple of small ideas can mature into a deeper understanding of the human physiology.
I am Jianjie Ma, a professor in the Department of Surgery at UVA. As director of the Division of Surgical Sciences, I interact with both surgeons, scientists and basic researchers striving to build a future of dreams where academia, medicine seamlessly translates into human medications.
My laboratory research is focused on regenerative medicine, aging biology, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and cancer therapy.
One area of focus is to develop a cure for diabetic foot ulcer, which is a severe complication of diabetes, often necessitating amputation. We have a novel monoclonal antibody that reduces inflammation and enhances healing of diabetic wounds. We have also humanized this antibody, making it ready for clinical use. We are collaborating currently with Licensing and Ventures group at the UVA to engage with the FDA and establish a partnership with the pharmaceutical industry for commercialization of this groundbreaking technology.
What are you working on right now?
One of our notable achievements at UVA Health has been in the field of diabetes research. We've made significant progress with the development of an "exercise pill" to treat diabetes.
Another significant milestone in our team's research endeavors at UVA Health is the discovery and humanizing of a novel monoclonal antibody against CitH3 (hCitH3-mAb), a critical component of NETosis-mediated immune regulation.
Beyond research, my commitment extends to mentoring junior faculty, surgeon-scientists, and students, fostering their career development, and securing substantial funding for impactful projects.
What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?
The development of a cure for diabetic foot ulcers, a severe complication of diabetes that often requires amputation. We have developed a novel monoclonal antibody that reduces inflammation and enhances the healing of diabetic wounds that is ready for clinical use.
How did you become interested in your area of research?
My passion for my research stems from the joy of working with a team of complementary experts, where a ripple of small ideas can mature into a deeper understanding of human physiology.
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