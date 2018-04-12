Learn How You Can Better Care for the LGBTQ Community

The UVA Office of Continuing Medical Education, UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing Continuing Education will host a healthcare symposium next month that will provide physicians and other care providers with an overview of the best medical practices for managing the specific healthcare needs of LGBTQ patients.

"When I talk to my colleagues about providing LGBTQ care, whether they are first-year residents or have been in practice for 30 years, the refrain that I hear repeatedly is that they want to provide good care to this patient population—they just don't feel they've had the training to do so,” says UVA family medicine physician Catherine Casey, MD. “This symposium provides that training. It's an essential skill for any healthcare practitioner, and our patients deserve it."

The 2018 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Symposium is a one-day event open to all healthcare professionals, healthcare administrators and public health officials. It will include a series of roundtable and panel discussions, as well as breakout sessions that will focus on:

The language and terminology that applies to LGBTQ identities

Stereotypes and assumptions about the LGBTQ community

Embracing a culture of equity and inclusion in caring for those who are LGBTQ and their families

Increasing awareness about the resources and community services available to support LGBTQ populations.

To learn more about this event and to register, visit cmevillage.com. Note: registration closes on May 2.

LGBTQ+ Healthcare Symposium:

Embracing Inclusion & Diversity In Caring for the Whole Person

Thursday, May 10

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boar’s Head Inn, 200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville, VA