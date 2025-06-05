Pediatric News Briefs: Hypotonia, Scoliosis, & Connective Tissue Disorders
This June, UVA Health Children's has a hypotonia webinar, we work to raise awareness of scoliosis, and share details on a new program.
Webinar on Motor Delay & Hypotonia
When young patients present with motor delay and hypotonia, there's a wide range of possible causes. What next steps should providers take to rule out serious disorders like muscular dystrophy?
Anna Jesus, MD, a developmental pediatrician at UVA Health Children's will share information and answer questions about hypotonia and motor delay.
Where? Via Zoom: Register here.
When? Wednesday, June 18, 12:15-1 p.m.
Scoliosis Awareness Month
June is scoliosis awareness month. During this month, the focus is on raising awareness around diagnosis and treatment.
With fewer than 50% of public schools continuing to screen for scoliosis, pediatricians and primary care providers are the best chance for many children to be diagnosed early.
We are committed to seeing children referred for scoliosis care quickly, usually within a week of referral.
Find out more about how we're treating scoliosis at UVA Health Children's.
Expanding Care for Connective Tissue Disorders
Ina Stephens, MD, is joined by Dacre Knight, MD, as UVA Health and UVA Health Children's expand our care for children and adults affected by connective tissue disorders, and particularly EDS.
The primary goal with EDS care is managing symptoms and pain, but our program also offers:
- Integrative health to focus on whole body wellness
- Genetic testing to pinpoint causes
- Physical therapy to develop tailored plans
- Psychological help with chronic pain
Read more about this exciting program here.
