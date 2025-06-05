Pediatric News Briefs: Hypotonia, Scoliosis, & Connective Tissue Disorders

Webinar on Motor Delay & Hypotonia

When young patients present with motor delay and hypotonia, there's a wide range of possible causes. What next steps should providers take to rule out serious disorders like muscular dystrophy?

Anna Jesus, MD, a developmental pediatrician at UVA Health Children's will share information and answer questions about hypotonia and motor delay.

Where? Via Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, June 18, 12:15-1 p.m.

Scoliosis Awareness Month

June is scoliosis awareness month. During this month, the focus is on raising awareness around diagnosis and treatment.

With fewer than 50% of public schools continuing to screen for scoliosis, pediatricians and primary care providers are the best chance for many children to be diagnosed early.

We are committed to seeing children referred for scoliosis care quickly, usually within a week of referral.

Find out more about how we're treating scoliosis at UVA Health Children's.

Expanding Care for Connective Tissue Disorders

Ina Stephens, MD, is joined by Dacre Knight, MD, as UVA Health and UVA Health Children's expand our care for children and adults affected by connective tissue disorders, and particularly EDS.

The primary goal with EDS care is managing symptoms and pain, but our program also offers:

Integrative health to focus on whole body wellness

Genetic testing to pinpoint causes

Physical therapy to develop tailored plans

Psychological help with chronic pain

Read more about this exciting program here.