Introduce Your Patients to a New Guide That Helps Parents Navigate Childhood Infections

A reliable resource for clinicians, childcare and preschool providers for more than 30 years, the book “Infection Control in the Child Care Center and Preschool” is now available in a new, user-friendly format compiled especially for parents titled “The Parent’s Survival Guide to Daycare Infections.”

According to author Leigh Grossman, MD, a professor of pediatric infectious disease at UVA School of Medicine, the need for this kind of guide became apparent when a colleague admitted to photocopying pages of the book to hand out to patients.

“There were some guides available from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, but nothing that spoke directly to parents. Nothing answered questions I was being asked by my own children,” she says. “My son and his wife have two children and they wanted to know: ‘when can I go back to work?’ or ‘when can my child return to daycare?’ This book answers these questions and more.”

In a time when parents are exposed to a litany of erroneous health content online, Grossman’s book is a reliable resource featuring more than 30 authors who are experts in the germs and conditions they outline in the book. “Instead of relying on the internet, which is not always a great source, parents can get answers from the best people in the country to answer these questions,” says Grossman. “This book closes the gap.”

In addition to in-depth chapters on a range of childhood infections, the book provides tips on what to look for when choosing a daycare center and how to protect high-risk children, including those with disabilities, cardiac disease and immunodeficiencies. The most popular section of the book, says Grossman, is the quick reference outlining what to do when children are diagnosed with or exposed to a particular infection.

Read more about Grossman at UVA Today.