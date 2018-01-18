UVA Named to National List of Great Neurosurgery, Spine Programs

Becker’s Hospital Review recently honored University of Virginia Medical Center on its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs. The national healthcare publication highlighted the following as distinguishing elements of the UVA program.

UVA is:

A Blue Distinction Center+ for spine surgery from insurer BlueCross BlueShield, meeting quality measures for patient safety and outcomes as well as cost measures for affordability for the more than 1,500 spine procedures performed each year.

Involved in research into treatments for glioblastoma

Making efforts to advance brain and spinal cord injury treatment

Providing multidisciplinary care for patients who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

“This award from Becker’s Hospital Review highlights the combined efforts of our neurosurgery and orthopedic spine teams to provide excellent, patient-centered care to serve those in need from across Virginia and beyond,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

To refer a patient to UVA Health System, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.