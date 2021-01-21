GI Referrals: Alternative Bowel Preparations for Colonoscopy and New Referral Form

Colonoscopy Prep

If you are referring a patient to UVA for a colonoscopy, please note there has been a temporary change in recommended bowel preparations for select patients. This is due to a national shortage of the bowel preparation GoLYTELY and its alternatives (Colyte, NuLYTELY, GaviLYTE, and Trilyte).

The shortage is likely to extend through the end of Spring 2021. In an effort to preserve these limited bowel preparations for patients who cannot use an alternative, UVA Endoscopy and Pharmacy teams have collaborated to create a new decision algorithm and protocols to help referring providers order the bowel preparations most suitable for each patient.

Find the most recent guidelines and instructions for each type of bowel prep at UVAHealth.com.

New Endoscopy Referral Form

Please use the revised referral form when referring patients to UVA Endoscopy. Find it at any time at UVAHealth.com and then fax the completed form to 434.924.8144.