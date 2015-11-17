Get to Know: Pediatric Dermatologist Barrett Zlotoff, MD

Associate Professor of Dermatology

Specialty: Pediatric and adult dermatology, including genodermatoses, vascular lesions and infectious diseases of the skin

Fellowship: Pediatric Dermatology, University of California, San Francisco

Residency: Dermatology, University of New Mexico Hospital

Medical Degree: Drexel University College of Medicine

As a pediatric specialist, dermatologist Barrett Zlotoff, MD, considers education to be an integral part of his practice and one of the highlights of his career. We spoke to him about his role at UVA and his goals for sharing his knowledge of complex dermatologic conditions.

Tell us about your background

I grew up in central Pennsylvania, but I went to New Mexico for my residency and I stayed there for 10 years. Halfway through my time there, I did a fellowship in pediatric dermatology at University of California in San Francisco. I then returned to University of New Mexico Hospital for another four years as a pediatric dermatologist and program director for the residency program at UNM. My wife and I decided we wanted to be back on the East Coast to be closer to family and I heard great things about the UVA dermatology program.

What will be your clinical focus at UVA?

I will be seeing pediatric and adult patients, but my primary focus will be caring for kids. I treat all kinds of pediatric dermatologic conditions, including eczema, birthmarks, vascular lesions, infectious diseases of the skin and rashes of all types, as well as some of the more complex genodermatoses like ichthyosis, which is when patients have a problem shedding their skin.

Talk about some of the treatment options available at UVA for these dermatologic conditions

One procedure we do at UVA that is not widely available elsewhere is pulse dye laser treatment for different types of birthmarks like port wine stains and hemangiomas. We also provide systemic treatment for pediatric patients with difficult-to-treat eczema or psoriasis. We are really on the cutting edge of bringing innovative new therapies to kids and families. I think one of our most innovative new programs is a multidisciplinary vascular lesions team. This team is made up of providers from a variety of specialties who will work together to care for kids and adults with vascular malformations, birthmarks and other lesions. The team approach really allows us to provide great care for patients who have a lot of complex issues related to their hemangiomas, port wine stains, venous malformations, lymphatic malformations and other vascular lesions.

What are the advantages of being treated at UVA?

One of the reasons I came to UVA is because they have a strong dermatology program with a long history, a national reputation and a team of great providers. There are dermatologists here who have experience in multiple areas, and we work together to diagnose and treat kids and adults, providing full-service care for all aspects of dermatology.

What is unique about caring for children?

Children are fun to treat because they have a lot of energy. It’s also a different experience because you are involving the entire family in the plan of care. There’s only so much I can do for the patient unless the family is on board. I really like that educational aspect, informing families about the condition and available treatments.

How would you describe your relationship with referring providers?

From what I’ve seen thus far, pediatricians and primary care physicians in this area do a great job in caring for dermatologic issues, but there are a lot of kids who have complex diseases. In these cases, I want to be a resource for the community and the region. I am happy to answer questions by phone or email and provide a second opinion. This is a niche specialty so I’m not only educating patients and families, but also providing good feedback to pediatricians and primary care doctors so that they can learn more about these complex cases and understand the plan of care. Communication is the biggest key to keeping them informed.

Will you be visiting physician offices?

I am working with the Physician Relations team to schedule office visits. Last week I visited eight different practices. I also participated in grand rounds with pediatricians at UVA and in Harrisonburg and I hope to continue to do this type of outreach.

Will you be involved in any research efforts while at UVA?

I have done research in the past in the area of vascular lesions and I hope to continue that work at UVA.

Where will you be seeing patients?

I am in clinic at the Primary Care Center and will also be at Zion Crossroads on Wednesdays each week. Eventually, I hope to begin working alongside pediatricians in the Battle Building.

