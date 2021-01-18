Get to Know: Lale Kostakoglu Shields, MD, MPH, Director of the UVA Division of Nuclear Medicine

At a Glance:

Title: Director of the Division of Nuclear Medicine

Fellowships: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, nuclear medicine and immunology

Residency: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, nuclear medicine

Masters of Public Health: Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University

A renowned leader in the use of molecular imaging with PET/CT, and highly regarded for her expertise in the radionuclide treatment of various cancers, Shields joined UVA Health as the Director of the Division of Nuclear Medicine in 2019.

Leading the Way to Advance Molecular Imaging

You are originally from Turkey. What made you decide to pursue your residency in the U.S.?

When I graduated from medical school, I was reaching out for something aspirational and something that would lead to a top-tier performance in my field. America was offering the best medical training, and I just wanted to get the best. It was a perfectionist and idealistic approach. I didn’t have any family here and I still don’t. I didn’t know any individual in the U.S. It was just an ideal for me. In the end, I reached my goal and it felt very exciting. It certainly was the right thing for me.

I spent 30 years of my career in New York City, so I’m considered a New Yorker in many ways. But you reach a point when you feel some things are not fulfilled, and before ending your career, you have a strong desire to reach those goals. Again, it was an internal push to achieve what you haven’t achieved in your career. For me, that was combining research along with clinical care. To be part of a research team, to take clinical medicine to a higher level and expand it — that’s what I was aiming for.

What attracted you to UVA?

UVA has highly dedicated cutting-edge translational imaging core lab and highly qualified clinicians and researchers. That was really something I wanted — to integrate myself into that highly skilled team and also pursue clinical practice. I’m so pleased to be part of this progressive team. Everyone is so open to novelties and expansion with little hesitation. This is a big plus for the entirety of the team because some physicians and investigators may be conservative; this is not the case at UVA with the oncology with neurosciences groups.

What are your goals as the director of the division of nuclear medicine?

In general, my goal is to expand and increase the awareness of advanced molecular imaging at UVA and in the community. More specifically, before I joined UVA, I was in discussions regarding the launch of a peptide receptor radionuclide therapy program (PRRT) for neuroendocrine tumor patients. Dr. [William] Grosh helped significantly to start this program and, together, we succeeded to get it up and running. We are so proud to have this targeted treatment program in place at UVA. So far, we have treated so many patients with Lutathera® therapy and we’re marching forward.