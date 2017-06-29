Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

Four UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Earn U.S. News Top 50 National Ranking

by Holly Cooper Ford

Battle building with bright lights showing through windows at night

For their continued efforts to provide young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care, four University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned top 50 national rankings in the 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The four ranked specialties are:

The rankings are based on several factors, according to U.S. News. They include patient safety and patient outcomes; resources for patient care, including technology and special services; how healthcare is delivered, including programs to prevent infections; and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“Our compassionate team members at UVA Children’s Hospital provide high-quality care in multidisciplinary groups that include physicians with specialty expertise,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center and its Children’s Hospital. “It is a tremendous accolade to have our exceptional physicians and staff recognized by U.S. News.”

To refer a patient to UVA Children’s Hospital, call UVA Physician direct at 800.552.3723.

Subscribe to Healthy Practice

Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians

Article Topics