Four UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Earn U.S. News Top 50 National Ranking

For their continued efforts to provide young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care, four University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned top 50 national rankings in the 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The four ranked specialties are:

The rankings are based on several factors, according to U.S. News. They include patient safety and patient outcomes; resources for patient care, including technology and special services; how healthcare is delivered, including programs to prevent infections; and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“Our compassionate team members at UVA Children’s Hospital provide high-quality care in multidisciplinary groups that include physicians with specialty expertise,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center and its Children’s Hospital. “It is a tremendous accolade to have our exceptional physicians and staff recognized by U.S. News.”

To refer a patient to UVA Children’s Hospital, call UVA Physician direct at 800.552.3723.