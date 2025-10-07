Virginia's Best Children's Hospital for the 5th Year

For the 5th year in a row, UVA Health Children’s has been named Virginia’s #1 Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. This recognition acknowledges the expertise of our pediatric specialists, and the exceptional care they provide every day.

“As I work with our pediatric care providers, I am always impressed by both the superb care provided by our team and the deep empathy and caring they exhibit toward our patients and families,” said Madhu Misra, MD, MPH, chair of UVA’s Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief for UVA Health Children’s.

“I look forward to seeing our team care for even more patients and families in the years ahead, with the same high level of expertise and compassion that is so unique to them," she continued.

9 of our specialties were ranked in the top 50 nationally this year.

Compassion, Collaboration, & Cutting-Edge Capabilities

This achievement is made possible through a culture of compassion and collaboration. Many of our noteworthy programs offer cross-disciplinary care, which helps to coordinate treatment for better outcomes with fewer visits.

With a large support team and the backing of an academic medical center, we also provide care that’s on the cutting-edge of what’s possible. New clinical trials, research grants, and studies enable us to continue to pursue the best treatment options for every child we treat.

Better Access for All of Virginia

As we continue to improve the quality of our care, we are also working to improve our ability to provide care close to home for children across the state. We’re adding more outreach clinics to bring specialists to families throughout the commonwealth and partner with regional providers for continuity of care. We’re also expanding capacity for NICU patients, and our new Neurodevelopmental & Behavioral Health Center is working to address the mental health crisis affecting youth.

Our medical school and the dedicated work of our Department of Pediatrics also ensure that our providers have the best access to continuing medical education and expanded training opportunities.

Our Ranked Departments

When you refer your patients to a specialist, you want them to get the best care possible. And you want to be involved as treatments and follow-up are planned. Each of our specialty departments works closely with referring providers from the start. We also offer unique programs that can offer multi-discplinary care with specialists who focus on your patient’s concerns and needs.

Neonatology

Our neonatology department cares for newborns born as early as 22 weeks. But they also provide care for complex congenital conditions, including heart defects, neurological concerns, and prenatal substance exposure.

Our upcoming NICU expansion will improve our access by increasing the total number of beds. But more than that, it also offers more comfort for families.

Pediatric & Adolescent Behavioral Health

For years, our Teen Health Center has helped adolescents with their unique health needs, including behavioral concerns. With special programs for concerns like mental health, eating disorders, heavy menstrual cycles, and integrative health, we can offer care that helps young people recover.

This year, we opened the UVA Health Children's Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Health at Riverside to expand access and help rise to meet a growing need. When addressed early, behavioral health concerns can often be treated more effectively, and children are given the opportunity to thrive.

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

As Virginia’s only pediatric heart transplant center, we see some of the most complex pediatric heart problems in the country. And through it, deliver better outcomes.

Our congenital heart program starts seeing patients who are still in the womb, using advanced imaging to develop treatment plans and help parents before birth. From treatment, through recovery, and as they develop, we help these patients thrive with specialized follow-up programs and the support of our neonatologists.

We also offer comprehensive care, with a cardiovascular genetics clinic, pediatric sports cardiology program, pediatric pulmonary hypertension, and neurocardiac follow-up to ensure that these children are able to thrive.

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Our endocrinologists offer tailored support for complex conditions that affect all areas of growth and development. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent conditions that we care for. Beyond medication management, we offer programs that promote healthy lifestyles, from exercise activities to guidance that empowers children to take ownership of their health as they grow into adulthood.

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Our gastroenterology team supports children with serious conditions that impact the liver as well as complex conditions like food allergies that impact multiple systems. Through partnership and multidisciplinary care, we’re able to help children with complex medical conditions and children with idiopathic gastrointestinal pain and dysfunction so they can thrive.

Adopting innovative new techniques like transnasal endoscopy and new devices is how we help children get relief while reducing invasive procedures.

Nephrology

Our nephrology department offers a wide range of care options and works to help families get top-notch care for their child with fewer hospital visits and disruptions.

That means providing support for peritoneal dialysis, outreach clinics for post-kidney-transplant support, and when possible, avoiding complications through early intervention.

Orthopedics

Our pediatric orthopedic department offers a robust catalog of services. We offer state-of-the-art techniques and capabilities, including low-dose spinal imaging and 3D motion analysis. These tools help us diagnose children early, so we can intervene and make recovery as easy as possible.

We can also offer help with orthotics and prosthetics that are customized to meet children’s needs.

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Respiratory conditions affecting children are some of the most serious that we treat. From chronic lung disease of prematurity to asthma, we treat pediatric patients of all sizes and ages with equipment that’s right for them.

We also provide support for oxygen and ventilator use at home, including parental education, coordinating care, and a social services team who can help families get the help they need to care for their child.

Urology

Our pediatric urologists offer several multidisciplinary clinics to provide comprehensive care to children with complex medical conditions – including our bladder and bowel dysfunction clinic, neurogenic bladder clinic, and prenatal hydronephrosis clinic.

We also offer cutting-edge capabilities, including CeVUS and da Vinci urologic surgery.

Our providers also travel to satellite clinics monthly to provide access to more patients.

More Ways to Work With Us

In addition to referrals, our providers work hard to collaborate with regional providers as needed. This includes offering same-day digital consults, transfers, and providing telehealth options for their patients when available.

We also provide monthly Ask the Expert webinars to help address providers’ common pediatric questions and concerns.

Want to know more? Reach out to our physician liaison team to learn how we can continue to serve you and your patients.