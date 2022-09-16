New Portal to Access Records for Patients Referred to Our Northern Virginia Hospitals

UVA Health is committed to serving you and your patients in Northern Virginia. We’ve now fully acquired Novant Health UVA Health System facilities and medical group.

This brings an important change for you and your staff.

What’s changing? Access to your patients’ medical records will transition from Novant Health (NH) Link to UVA Health EpicCare Link.

Key Date: Starting November 1, 2022, patient records will be available on EpicCare Link.

What You’ll Find on EpicCare Link

Secure and easy to navigate, EpicCare Link gives you and your staff access to your patients’

Tests, images, and reports

Upcoming appointments to easily facilitate insurance approvals

UVA Health provider team

Access all new medical data starting November 1, 2022 for your patients referred to:

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

UVA Community Health Medical Group providers in Northern Virginia

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center will go live on UVA Health’s instance of Epic in Spring 2023. Until then, access to your patient records via Meditech will not change. We’ll keep you posted on the launch date.

Q. Can I find past medical records on EpicCare Link?

Yes, access up to 3 years of past medical records. Several types of medical data will be available for the past 10+ years.

Continue to use NH Link for historical patient data — anything beyond what’s available in EpicCare Link.

Q. I’m signed up with EpicCare Link. What do I need to do?

Nothing. On November 1, just start using EpicCare Link to view new and recent records for your patients referred to the UVA Health facilities noted above.

Q. How do I get EpicCare Link access?

Reach out to our Provider Relations team and we will get you and your staff set up.

When your patients need our care at UVA Health, we’re committed to partnering with you. We’re here to support you and ensure a smooth transition during this important change.

Provider Relations Team

Margaret Bain

434.987.4414

[email protected]

Phyllis Pallo

571.455.0873

[email protected]