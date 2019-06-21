Eight UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

For their continued efforts to provide young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care, eight University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned top 50 national rankings in the 2019-2020 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The eight ranked specialties are:

“Over the past two years, we have doubled our number of nationally

ranked specialties and are ranked in eight of the 10 specialties rated by U.S.

News, which reflects the range of specialized care available to patients across

Virginia and beyond through our team at UVA,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA,

chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA. “I am so thankful for our team’s

dedication to providing excellent care for our patients.”

According to U.S.

News, the rankings are intended to “identify hospitals that provide the highest

quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated medical

conditions.” They are based on several factors, including:

Patient outcomes

Availability of specialized care and advanced technologies

Support services for patients and families

Commitment to best practices, including measures to prevent infections

A national survey of pediatric specialists

Read more.

