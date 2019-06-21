Eight UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report
For their continued efforts to provide young patients coordinated, safe and high-quality care, eight University of Virginia Children’s Hospital specialties have earned top 50 national rankings in the 2019-2020 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.
The eight ranked specialties are:
- Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology: 27th
- Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery: 33rd
- Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery: 37th
- Neonatology: 40th
- Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: 47th
- Pediatric Nephrology: 47th
- Pediatric Urology: 47th
- Pediatric Pulmonology: 49th
“Over the past two years, we have doubled our number of nationally
ranked specialties and are ranked in eight of the 10 specialties rated by U.S.
News, which reflects the range of specialized care available to patients across
Virginia and beyond through our team at UVA,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA,
chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA. “I am so thankful for our team’s
dedication to providing excellent care for our patients.”
According to U.S.
News, the rankings are intended to “identify hospitals that provide the highest
quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated medical
conditions.” They are based on several factors, including:
- Patient outcomes
- Availability of specialized care and advanced technologies
- Support services for patients and families
- Commitment to best practices, including measures to prevent infections
- A national survey of pediatric specialists
