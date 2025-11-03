Research Spotlight: Exploring the Ear’s Natural Repair Tools to Prevent Hearing Loss

What are you working on right now?

Our research seeks to understand the cellular and molecular foundations of hearing and balance, with particular emphasis on how the ear’s sensory hair cells develop, maintain their function, and respond to injury. I’m especially interested in the stability and resilience of the hair bundles — the actin-rich antennas that detect sound and convert it into electrical signals.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of this work?

Our ultimate hope is to develop new ways to preserve hearing or help people recover after injury. By focusing on fundamental processes, we aim to build the foundation for future strategies that strengthen the ear’s natural repair capacity. The path from discovery to treatment is long, but every insight into these mechanisms brings us closer to preventing progressive hearing loss.

What recent discoveries have changed the way you think about this work?

One is a mechanism we identified that lets hair-cell structures sense strain or damage and trigger a repair response. These endogenous repair systems could eventually be enhanced for therapy.

Another is that the molecular machinery of sound detection varies across the cochlea by frequency region. That diversity may explain why certain pitches are more vulnerable to damage.

How did you become interested in this area?

I’ve always been fascinated by how things work, but what drew me to auditory research was the beauty of hair-cell structure and function. The combination of intricate biology and clear clinical relevance makes this work deeply rewarding.

What do you wish more people understood about your field?

That basic science is essential. The benefits may not appear immediately, but by studying hearing at the cellular level, we create the knowledge base future advances depend on.

Why did you choose UVA Health for your research?

UVA Health offers the infrastructure to conduct science at the highest level while also providing space for creativity and collaboration. Being part of the Department of Neuroscience keeps me grounded in both basic neurobiology and the larger mission of improving human health. It’s an environment that encourages asking bold questions.