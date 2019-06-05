What Difference Does a Designation Make? Deciphering Stroke Center Certifications

You may be aware that the Joint Commission, in coordination with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, has established a certification program recognizing the capabilities of stroke centers across the country. But do you know what distinguishes one center from the next?

Below is a breakdown of stroke center accreditations you can use to help explain the distinctions to your patients.

Levels of Stroke Care

There are now four levels

of certification, with higher levels representing higher degrees of expertise

and more extensive treatment options. Some of the key differentiators for each

are outlined here.

An Acute Stroke Ready Hospital (ASRH) is able to provide standardized treatment for patients experiencing a stroke. Specifically, they are able to conduct imaging that differentiates between hemorrhagic strokes and ischemic strokes. For eligible patients, ASRHs can administer thrombolytics. After administering the medication, however, an ASRH must transfer patients to another center that has the capacity to monitor patients for complications.

tools and the expertise to perform mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally



invasive surgical procedure to remove a blood clot from an artery. These



centers also have neurointensive care and 24/7 on-site critical care coverage.

offers the full spectrum of advanced treatments for both ischemic stroke and



hemorrhagic stroke. A team of experienced specialists, including



neuro-interventionalists, neurointensivists, neuro-radiologists, neurologists



and neurosurgeons, is available 24/7 to care for the most complex stroke cases.



In addition, CSCs have a demonstrated commitment to advancing stroke care



through clinical research.

Note that the Joint Commission is not the only accrediting organization that certifies stroke centers, but it is the oldest and largest. Another group, DNV, more recently began certifying stroke centers based on different standards and with different certification levels. These levels are, in order: Primary, Primary Plus and Comprehensive. These accreditations are not the same as those awarded by the Joint Commission, so it’s important to understand the differences.

The Comprehensive Difference

“To be certified as

a CSC by the Joint Commission, a stroke center must undergo a rigorous

application and review process every two years,” says neurologist Nicole

Chiota-McCollum, medical director of the UVA Stroke Center. “Only around 3% of

hospitals across the country achieve this highest recognition, and the University

of Virginia Stroke Center is one of them.” Some of the attributes of the UVA program

that set it apart include:

clinical trials, offering novel acute and preventative stroke treatments.

Not every stroke

patient requires the highly advanced care of a CSC. As you know, some strokes

can be treated effectively at Primary or Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke centers.

However, says Chiota-McCollum, it can be difficult to tell when stroke symptoms

begin if there may be complexities or complications for which the

round-the-clock expertise of a CSC is needed to minimize the risks of

disability or death from stroke.

That’s why having a CSC like the UVA Stroke Center within reach helps create a solid network of care that patients throughout Virginia can rely on. This state-wide network of hospitals and providers — through collaboration, proven protocols, rapid response and advanced technology — works together to meet one important goal: to help ensure the best outcome for every stroke patient by getting them the right care at the right time and at the right place. For the most complex stroke patients, the right place is a CSC.

Learn more about the UVA Stroke Center.