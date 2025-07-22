Comprehensive, Coordinated Care for Patients With Breast Cancer

UVA Health’s multidisciplinary breast cancer care team brings together experts from across the care continuum to effectively and compassionately treat patients with all types of breast cancer. As a leader in cancer research, we offer the most advanced diagnostic tools and the latest treatments and therapies.

Our wide range of specialized programs and services guarantees that patients receive the support they need at every stage of their breast cancer journey. When you send a patient to us, you can expect them to receive expert, personalized care informed by the latest research breakthroughs.

Nationally Recognized Expertise

Our honors include:

American College of Surgeons: National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers

American College of Radiology Designated Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center

U.S. News & World Report: Cancer Services ranked “high performing," putting us in the top 10% in the nation

UVA Cancer Center is an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the first in Virginia

Full Range of Breast Cancer Care

Our program offers:

Dedicated breast cancer nurse navigators

Subspecialty trained radiologists focused only on breast imaging

Breast surgeons deploying the latest techniques and technology

Medical and radiation oncologists specialized in breast cancer treatment

Plastic and reconstructive surgeons with expertise in breast reconstruction

Genetic counselors dedicated to cancer genetics

Certified Mastectomy Fitters and wig fitters and a gift shop for patients with cancer

Specialized Programs & Services

At UVA Health, your patients can benefit from:

Hereditary cancer program, for patients at high risk of breast, ovarian, and other cancers

Collaborative cardio-oncology program, including active clinical trials

Cancer rehabilitation services, including the only dedicated cancer PM&R physician in Virginia

Comprehensive lymphedema program, including PM&R and surgical programs

Survivorship support services, including nutrition, peer support, massage therapy and more

Cutting-Edge Research & Clinical Trials

As part of our commitment to patients, we’re constantly researching new approaches to breast cancer treatment. See enrolling clinical trials.

Advanced Screening Options

Our fellowship-trained breast imaging radiologists utilize the latest technologies, including breast MRI (conventional and fast), and contrast-enhanced mammogram (CEM), plus 3D mammography, biopsies, ultrasound, bone density tests, and more.

Convenient Locations Across Virginia

UVA Health Breast Care Center at Pantops in Charlottesville offers comprehensive breast care — from imaging to infusion to genetic counseling to wig fittings — in a single convenient location. UVA Health’s breast cancer team also cares for patients at locations across Virginia, so patients need not travel far to access our nationally recognized care.