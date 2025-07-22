Comprehensive, Coordinated Care for Patients With Breast Cancer

UVA Health’s multidisciplinary breast cancer care team brings together experts from across the care continuum to effectively and compassionately treat patients with all types of breast cancer. As a leader in cancer research, we offer the most advanced diagnostic tools and the latest treatments and therapies.
Our wide range of specialized programs and services guarantees that patients receive the support they need at every stage of their breast cancer journey. When you send a patient to us, you can expect them to receive expert, personalized care informed by the latest research breakthroughs.
Nationally Recognized Expertise
Our honors include:
- American College of Surgeons: National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers
- American College of Radiology Designated Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center
- U.S. News & World Report: Cancer Services ranked “high performing," putting us in the top 10% in the nation
- UVA Cancer Center is an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the first in Virginia
Full Range of Breast Cancer Care
Our program offers:
- Dedicated breast cancer nurse navigators
- Subspecialty trained radiologists focused only on breast imaging
- Breast surgeons deploying the latest techniques and technology
- Medical and radiation oncologists specialized in breast cancer treatment
- Plastic and reconstructive surgeons with expertise in breast reconstruction
- Genetic counselors dedicated to cancer genetics
- Certified Mastectomy Fitters and wig fitters and a gift shop for patients with cancer
Specialized Programs & Services
At UVA Health, your patients can benefit from:
- Hereditary cancer program, for patients at high risk of breast, ovarian, and other cancers
- Collaborative cardio-oncology program, including active clinical trials
- Cancer rehabilitation services, including the only dedicated cancer PM&R physician in Virginia
- Comprehensive lymphedema program, including PM&R and surgical programs
- Survivorship support services, including nutrition, peer support, massage therapy and more
Cutting-Edge Research & Clinical Trials
As part of our commitment to patients, we’re constantly researching new approaches to breast cancer treatment. See enrolling clinical trials.
Advanced Screening Options
Our fellowship-trained breast imaging radiologists utilize the latest technologies, including breast MRI (conventional and fast), and contrast-enhanced mammogram (CEM), plus 3D mammography, biopsies, ultrasound, bone density tests, and more.
Convenient Locations Across Virginia
UVA Health Breast Care Center at Pantops in Charlottesville offers comprehensive breast care — from imaging to infusion to genetic counseling to wig fittings — in a single convenient location. UVA Health’s breast cancer team also cares for patients at locations across Virginia, so patients need not travel far to access our nationally recognized care.
