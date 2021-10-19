CME Spotlight: Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium

Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Virtual event

Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists and movement disorders team members are invited to attend the 8th Virginia Regional Movement Disorders Symposium presented by the UVA Department of Neurology. This year’s event will focus on research advances and evidence from clinical trials in movement disorders that are changing practice. Case discussions will highlight diagnostic features of movement disorders and practical strategies for treatment.

The event will live streamed via Zoom, with content available on demand for 30 days after the symposium. Registration is open until midnight Thursday, Oct. 21.

