CME Spotlight: Grand Rounds Go Virtual

UVA is now offering a variety of informative lectures virtually through its new online CME Grand Rounds.

Pediatric Grand Rounds

If you eagerly await the UVA Birdsong Pediatric Conference held each spring, you’ll be happy to learn that UVA is now offering physicians and advanced practice providers providing care to children easy access to to lectures year-round. “UVA has a long history of providing top-notch education to primary care providers, and this virtual series will continue in that tradition,” says pediatrician Ann Kellams, MD.

New lectures will be held each week, and recordings of past sessions are also available online. Participants will have 30 days to complete an evaluation to receive CME credit.

Upcoming pediatric Grand Rounds events include:

“Sex trafficking: Caring for survivors through a multidisciplinary framework"

Thursday, Nov. 5

"Reproductive health considerations for young women with disabilities and medical complexity"

Thursday, Nov. 12

"Atypical HUS – How to Handle a Clinical Chameleon"

Thursday, Nov. 19

Access the series through the UVA Department of Pediatrics site. The password is: grand rounds.

Medicine Grand Rounds

Medicine Grand Rounds are held each Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. These lectures will be presented via Zoom and recorded to view later.

Upcoming lectures include:

"Transcatheter Therapies for Structural Heart Disease: State of the Art" with Nishtha Sodhi, MD

Friday, Nov. 6

Visit CMEVillage.org to learn more about virtual educational opportunities.

