The field of women’s health, like all areas of medicine, is ever-evolving. To provide the most comprehensive and current care possible for female patients, you must continually update your practice to incorporate elements of care over a woman’s lifespan, from HPV vaccinations in adolescents, to breast cancer and heart disease screening, to hormonal therapy and osteoporosis as women transition into menopause.

UVA Health System is hosting a conference that will allow you to expand your knowledge of women’s health to help you better serve your patients. The agenda is focused on updating providers on the latest guidelines, practical management strategies and innovative treatment options in women’s health.

Who Should Attend

This course is directed to physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, midwives, nurses and other healthcare providers who address women’s health issues, including internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology and radiology. Interested members of the community are also welcome to attend.

Topics Covered

This one-day event will cover:

Pap Smears

HPV

Contraception

HIV and other STDs

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Fibroids

Menopause and HRT

Breast and Ovarian Cancer Screenings

Cardiovascular Health for Women

Additional Activities

There will be case study panel discussions with the opportunity for questions. In addition, simulators will be on site for the da Vinci® robot and hysteroscopy.

CME Credits and Fees

Attendees are eligible for seven hours of CME credit. Registration is $75 for UVA faculty and staff, $200 for others.

2014 Women’s Health Conference

Sat., Sept. 20, 7:15 a.m.-4:10 p.m.

Jordan Hall Conference Center at UVA

Course Director: Dana L. Redick, MD,

UVA Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology





To register, go to cmevillage.org.