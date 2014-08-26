The field of women’s health, like all areas of medicine, is ever-evolving. To provide the most comprehensive and current care possible for female patients, you must continually update your practice to incorporate elements of care over a woman’s lifespan, from HPV vaccinations in adolescents, to breast cancer and heart disease screening, to hormonal therapy and osteoporosis as women transition into menopause.
UVA Health System is hosting a conference that will allow you to expand your knowledge of women’s health to help you better serve your patients. The agenda is focused on updating providers on the latest guidelines, practical management strategies and innovative treatment options in women’s health.
Who Should Attend
This course is directed to physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, midwives, nurses and other healthcare providers who address women’s health issues, including internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology and radiology. Interested members of the community are also welcome to attend.
Topics Covered
This one-day event will cover:
- Pap Smears
- HPV
- Contraception
- HIV and other STDs
- Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Fibroids
- Menopause and HRT
- Breast and Ovarian Cancer Screenings
- Cardiovascular Health for Women
Additional Activities
There will be case study panel discussions with the opportunity for questions. In addition, simulators will be on site for the da Vinci® robot and hysteroscopy.
CME Credits and Fees
Attendees are eligible for seven hours of CME credit. Registration is $75 for UVA faculty and staff, $200 for others.
2014 Women’s Health Conference
Sat., Sept. 20, 7:15 a.m.-4:10 p.m.
Jordan Hall Conference Center at UVA
Course Director: Dana L. Redick, MD,
UVA Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology
To register, go to cmevillage.org.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians