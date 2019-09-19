Case Study: Total Ankle Arthroplasty

Ankle replacement surgery has gone

through many iterations over the past decade. With the expertise of three

full-time, fellowship-trained orthopedic foot and ankle specialists to guide

decision-making, UVA has been able to standardize its approach to a procedure

with a somewhat binary treatment algorithm.

“With hip and knee replacement, the implants are all very similar and we’ve converged on similar designs,” says orthopedic surgeon Joseph Park, MD. “But for ankle replacement, there are various device trends and there’s a lack of consensus in the orthopedic community in terms of how this procedure is performed.”

“At UVA, we use our research to dictate which patients are the best candidates and the type of implant we think would perform best for each person, so it’s a more individualized approach to ankle replacement,” adds Park. “In addition, our collaborative biomechanical research helps us analyze and improve current and future ankle replacement designs. Innovations like our robotic gait simulator and motion analysis laboratory allow us to perform research that cannot be done anywhere else in the world.” In the case study below, Park utilizes the Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement System to provide one patient relief for arthritis pain and compromised mobility.

Case Study: Ankle Replacement

Patient: Sharon Hodges, 69-year-old female

Presented with: ankle pain

“I fractured my ankle in 1980 and had pins

and screws put in. I didn’t have any issues with it until about 2008 when I

started having pain in my ankle. I love to walk and the pain was preventing me

from walking as far as I used to,” says Hodges.

Assessed by: orthopedic surgeon Joseph Park, MD

Diagnosis: arthritis in the ankle, as well as subtalar and talonavicular joints

“Sharon came to see me in 2001. She had an X-ray and a physical exam. By watching her walk, I checked her alignment,” says Park. “In addition to ankle arthritis, she had some arthritis in the joint just under the ankle and in other joints of the foot as well. This combination makes total ankle replacement a preferred option compared to ankle fusion for this specific patient.”

Treatment: bracing followed by total ankle replacement

Hodges had tried bracing to reduce the

pain and swelling in her ankle, however her symptoms persisted. “Injections,

bracing and physical therapy should always be tried before almost any ankle

surgery,” says Park. “If non-operative measures are unsuccessful at relieving

symptoms, then surgery may be the best option.”

Park and Hodges discussed ankle fusion, however Hodges

decided ankle replacement was the better option for her. “Once Dr. Park shared

the pros and cons of the new technology, I decided on ankle replacement because

I wanted to maintain the flexion in my ankle so that I could continue to walk,”

says Hodges.

“The goals of ankle replacement surgery are to maintain or

improve range of motion, and to restore alignment and stability,” says Park. “In

addition, we believe ankle replacement restores a more natural gait compared to

ankle fusion.”

During the approximately three-hour procedure, Park made an incision on the front of the ankle, dissecting between tendons and moving vessels and nerves out of the way in order to expose the ankle. He made templated cuts on the tibia using a cutting guide affixed to the leg. He then removed bone from the tibia and talus, inserting metal components on each side of the joint before placing the plastic portion of the implant between the metal pieces.









Recovery: Overnight hospital stay, six weeks of splinting and non weight-bearing, followed by a walking cast and exercises to regain motion in the joint

“There was very little pain that I

recall and limited scarring,” says Hodges. “It took about three months before I

got some mobility back.”

“I make sure that patients understand

not just what the surgery itself entails but what their role in recovery will

be,” says Park. “The surgery may take three hours to complete, but for a total

ankle replacement, it can take over a year for full recovery. That doesn’t mean

they’re off their foot for a full year, but continued healing needs to take

place.

“It’s very critical that bone be

allowed to incorporate or grow into the metal components that are inserted. Mechanical

loosening may occur if there is not adequate

bony incorporation of those metal components.”

Typically, Park recommends physical

therapy at six weeks post-op; however Hodges, a retired nurse, did exercises on

her own to restore flexibility in her ankle joint. “Sharon was a little more

self motivated than most people,” says Park.

Outcome: full recovery with pain resolution and restoration of ankle motion

“Sharon was an optimal candidate for this procedure,” says

Park. “She was the right age and the right BMI [body mass index]. She didn't

have significant alignment problems. She’s informed, motivated and followed

instructions to a T.”

Now eight years out from her procedure, Hodges says she has

developed arthritis in her knee that limits her ability to speed walk long

distances, but she has had no issues with her ankle. “I could not have been

more pleased with the whole procedure,” she says.

According to Park, Hodges is a testament to the longevity of

the implant. “In my opinion, if you make it through the first two years, your

chance of a good long-term outcome — 10- to 15-years-plus — is much higher.

However, it’s important to pursue treatment from foot and ankle fellowship-trained

orthopedic surgeons who do a lot of these procedures and who understand the

importance of limb alignment and ligament balancing.”

Is



Your Patient a Candidate for Ankle Replacement Surgery?

Prior to referring a patient for

evaluation, Park advises referring providers to keep in mind that not every

person is well suited for ankle replacement surgery. “There are some mechanical

problems or alignment problems that make this procedure too risky to perform,”

says Park.

Additional contraindications for this

procedure include:

Young patients (under age 60)

Patients with neuropathy

Someone with poor skin quality or wound healing



issues

issues Patients with prior or active infections



involving the ankle joint

involving the ankle joint Poor bone quality, including avascular necrosis

Patients with increased body mass index/obesity

Patients with comorbidities that may increase



their risk for infection, including diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis.

To refer a patient,



call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.