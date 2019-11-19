Case Study: Lower Eyelid Melanoma in Situ

At a Glance:

Skin cancer can occur around the eye, but melanoma in this location is rare

Excising cancer from the eyelid requires skill and precision to retain both functionality and appearance

Collaboration among providers from dermatopathology, dermatologic surgery and ophthalmology ensures the best outcome for the patient

The common treatment for melanoma in situ, or melanoma confined to the outer layers of skin, is surgical excision. However, this standard approach becomes much more complicated when melanoma appears on the delicate tissue surrounding the eye.

To ensure the best

outcomes, in terms of both disease eradication and preserving the appearance

and functionality of the eye, UVA Health takes a collaborative approach to

treatment that brings together skilled providers from dermatopathology,

dermatologic surgery and ophthalmology. The case study below demonstrates why

these specialists are among the best in their field.

Case Study

Patient: 52-year-old

male

Evaluated by: Maria Kirzhner, MD; Mark Russell, MD; Mark Wick, MD

Diagnosis: Lower

eyelid melanoma in situ

The

patient had a non-suspicious freckle present on his left lower eyelid for one

year. At his annual follow-up visit, ophthalmologist Maria Kirzhner, MD, noted

that the lesion was not improving and had persistent redness surrounding

it. “I recommended a biopsy of the lesion to check for any malignant cells

due to the persistent redness of the lesion and the patient’s high risk

characteristics: blonde-haired, blue eyes and a history of skin burns,” says

Kirzhner.

A sample from the biopsy was submitted to UVA Health dermatopathologist Mark Wick, MD, who confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in situ. “Skin cancers can occur around the eye, but melanoma is not one of the more common ones,” says dermatologist Mark Russell, MD.

Treatment: Excision

followed by reconstruction





Before





With a confirmed

diagnosis, Kirzhner referred the patient to Russell for surgery to remove the

cancerous cells. “This patient’s skin cancer was small and relatively thin, so

we could remove it using standard surgical technique and routine pathology lab

evaluation,” says Russell. “Other surgical techniques, including Mohs surgery,

can be used depending on the situation. We treat every lesion and every person individually,

considering all relevant variables to come up with the best treatment that will

ensure the best outcome for each patient.”





Post-excision





During the

outpatient procedure, the patient was given local anesthesia to numb the

eyelid. His eye was sufficiently protected using an eye shield. Russell excised

the lesion and a margin of normal-appearing skin around it, removing about

one-third of the lower left eyelid. “My job is to remove the cancer completely

with as little collateral damage as possible,” he says. This tissue was sent

off to pathology to confirm the margins were clear, signaling that all cancer

was removed.

“We were able to close up the incision and send the patient on to Dr. Kirzhner with good confidence of clear surgical margins so that she could then finish the repair,” says Russell. “He had

reasonable functionality of his eyelid at that point.”





After eyelid reconstruction





The patient returned

to Kirzhner a few days later to complete the eyelid repair. He was put under

conscious sedation during the half-hour procedure. “With his tissue and the

size of the defect, it was appropriate to move some nearby local remaining

eyelid around to recreate a new, normal functioning eyelid edge. But we didn’t have

to do anything aggressive,” says Kirzhner. “The most important thing for eyelid reconstruction is

that the eyeball is covered, that the lid moves up and down, that there’s no

tension – it’s not too tight, but not droopy. His surgery went exceptionally

well.”

“Given the delicate

nature of the eyelid, I was so fortunate Dr. Kirzhner had the expertise to do a

less-invasive procedure to make my recovery so much easier,” the patient says.

Recovery: antibiotic cream,

ice and follow up

Bruising

and swelling are commonly associated with any eyelid procedures and can persist

for up to two weeks or more, according to Kirzhner. This patient used ice

compresses for two days to decrease swelling and bruising, and he took acetaminophen

as needed for discomfort. He applied an antibiotic ointment at the site of

incision to help with healing twice per day. He returned for follow up

with Kirzhner to remove sutures two weeks later.

Today, his eye is completely healed, fully functional and normal in appearance. “It’s amazing to know where we started and to see the minimal scarring he has now,” says Russell.

“This experience got

my attention,” the patient says. “I will be advocating for better sun

protection among my friends and teaching my son about skin cancer prevention.

Everyone needs to be aware of ways to prevent melanoma so that special

procedures like this don’t need to be performed. But I was blessed to be at UVA

where a team of experts could completely remove the cancer from this delicate

area.”

Signs of Malignant Neoplasm on the Eyelid

Here are some of the

most common signs of malignancy to look out for in your patients: