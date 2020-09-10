Cancer Clinical Trials Open and Actively Recruiting Patients

Like most organizations across the nation, UVA Health put some non-critical services on hold during the early stages of the pandemic. This included some aspects of the clinical research program — but not all.

“Clinical trials are integral to patient care,” says Robert Dreicer, MD, MS, MACP, FASCO, the deputy director of UVA Cancer Center, associate director for clinical research and head of the section of medical oncology within the Division of Hematology/Oncology. “For patients with advanced cancer, in particular, the best therapy option often is enrollment in a clinical trial. Fortunately, our health system and institutional leadership recognized that and allowed us to continue our clinical research mission within safety parameters. We have been very fortunate to weather most of the pandemic with the ability to offer patients entry into what we think are part and parcel of routine clinical care in oncology.”

Today, the UVA clinical research infrastructure is once again fully operational and trials are actively accruing, with precautions in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff. A few notable cancer clinical trials are highlighted below.

Focused Ultrasound and Pembrolizumab in Metastatic Breast Cancer

UVA has a long history with the use of focused ultrasound therapy to treat a variety of conditions. This pilot study will evaluate the use of high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) combined with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic breast cancer. (NCT03237572)

Novel Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer

This two-part, Phase 1 study in will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of CCW702 in patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. (NCT04077021)

Novel Small Molecule Inhibitor in Combination with Immunotherapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Phase 3 (SAPPHIRE) study will compare the efficacy of the investigational agent sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab versus docetaxel in patients with advanced non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer. (NCT03906071)

For a complete list of cancer clinical trials, visit uvahealth.com