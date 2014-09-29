Cancer Center Earns National Honor for Quality Care

Becker’s Hospital Review has named University of Virginia Cancer Center at UVA Medical Center to its 2014 list of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs."

This is the second consecutive year the healthcare publication has named UVA to the list, and UVA is the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in 2014. According to Becker’s, hospitals named to the list are leading the way in terms of quality patient care, cancer outcomes and research.

In honoring UVA, Becker’s cited the Cancer Center’s use of cancer-specific clinical teams, which include pathologists, radiologists, researchers, surgeons and additional healthcare professionals.

“This award is a tribute to the hard work and collaboration of our faculty and staff from across the Health System to provide high-quality patient care and develop breakthrough treatments,” says Reid B. Adams, MD, associate director of UVA Cancer Center.