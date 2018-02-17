193 UVA Physicians Recognized As Best In Their Field

Approximately 4 percent of U.S. physicians are named to the 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List®, according to Best Doctors, Inc. This year, 193 of those top physicians are from UVA Health System.

“I am pleased to see such a large group of our dedicated physicians honored for the excellent, specialized care they provide in collaboration with their colleagues from across UVA Health System,” says David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

The list selection process begins with a survey of the physicians named to the most recent Best Doctors list, who are asked: If you or a loved one needed a physician in your specialty, to whom would you refer? Best Doctors, Inc. then reviews and verifies the credentials of each physician selected through the survey before finalizing the list.

View a complete list of UVA physicians named to the 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List.