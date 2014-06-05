Introducing: The Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital

Consolidating Pediatric Outpatient Services Under One Roof

The Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital welcomed its first visitors at a grand opening event on Saturday, June 14. Bringing together several pediatric outpatient services, the new facility is a central hub for interdisciplinary care that will provide children and families, especially those with complex medical needs, the best possible healthcare experience.

“Moving the services now provided at various locations to the Battle Building will help us become more efficient and better equipped to respond to the needs of our patients at UVA Children's Hospital,” says James P. Nataro, MD, PhD, Director of Children’s Services, UVA Children’s Hospital.

Easy Access to Quality Care

The 200,000-square-foot, seven-story Battle Building will be home to more than 30 pediatric specialty clinics, including but not limited to:

Infusion

Hematology/Oncology

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular Medicine

Pulmonary

Dentistry

Diagnostic Radiology

Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy

Teen and Young Adult Health

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Services are organized in “neighborhoods,” so several specialties that a child might require are adjacent to each other. For example, one neighborhood is home to orthopedics, physical and occupational therapy and developmental pediatrics.

There is a dedicated clinical trials suite that gives families easy access to novel treatments for complex conditions. Also on site: a new Outpatient Surgery Center with 12 operating rooms; 36 pre- and postoperative rooms; and a pediatric recovery area.

More Than Brick and Mortar

When UVA Children’s Hospital set out to create this new space to care for children and their families, careful consideration was given to its look and feel. “Children should receive all the care they need in a way that is not frightening or intimidating,” says Nataro.

To make the space welcoming for young patients, architects and planners found inspiration in storybooks. Each floor of the new building features imagery and interactive activities based on popular children’s books. Outdoors, families will find tree-lined paths dotted with sculptures of Lewis and Clark and adventures befitting these famous explorers.

To learn more about the Battle Building and to get a sneak peek, watch the video below.