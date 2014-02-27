Augusta Health Collaboration and Concussion CME Opportunity

Augusta Health, UVA Collaborate on Thoracic Surgery Program

Augusta Health and University of Virginia Health System have announced a new service, Augusta Health Thoracic Surgery, which will be staffed by UVA thoracic surgeons Christine Lau, MD, James Isbell, MD and Benjamin Kozower, MD.

“We are very excited to bring an established, high quality thoracic surgery service to Augusta Health,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “It is an expanded service that will meet the healthcare needs of our patients right here in their hometown hospital.”

The procedures and treatments provided by Augusta Health Thoracic Surgery require a referral from a primary care physician. Read more.

Concussion Awareness Discussion and CME Opportunity

In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month, UVA Health System and ACAC are hosting an educational event for area physicians, therapists and trainers on Sat., March 1. The discussion will cover the latest research on diagnosis and treatment of sports concussions, the proper way to diagnose a concussion and how to determine when it’s safe for student athletes to return to the classroom and the field. Approved for two CME credits. Read more.

