UVA Cancer Center Earns National Radiation Oncology Accreditation

For meeting national quality and patient safety standards, UVA Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year accreditation in radiation oncology by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

ACR is a national professional organization that has been accrediting healthcare facilities for 27 years with a focus on radiation oncology, medical imaging and comprehensive health services. UVA earned accreditation by meeting ACR’s specific practice guidelines and technical standards following a peer-review evaluation — including a site visit — by board certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Patient care, patient safety, personnel qualifications, equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed as part of the review.

Read more.