Accessibility and Convenience Are Highlights of UVA’s New Education Resource Center

With the opening of its new Education Resource Center, UVA Health System is offering patients more convenient access to a variety of outpatient services, including pharmacy, radiology and medical imaging. Located on Lee Street adjacent to UVA Cancer Center and across the street from UVA Medical Center, the ERC also provides more than 4,300 square feet of lecture space and a procedural simulation center for residents and fellows in all departments.

“The new ERC reflects the Health System's mission to provide excellence and innovation in the care of patients, the training of health professionals and the creation and sharing of health knowledge," says Diane Farineau, director of the GME office. "We hope to attract teachers and learners from all disciplines for lectures, seminars, simulation activities and team-based learning."

More Accessible Outpatient Imaging

UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging outpatient services moved from the building behind the emergency department to the ground level of the ERC, which is centrally located for patients visiting both UVA Children’s Hospital and UVA Cancer Center. The services offered include:

MRI – 3T magnet, routine outpatient exams

Diagnostic – routine outpatient exams

Ultrasound – routine outpatient exams

CT services

Note that patients with known contrast allergies requiring premedication or patients needing sedation will continue to be seen at the main hospital. Image-guided procedures will be performed in the main hospital as well. To learn more, call 434.243.0321.

A More Modern Community Pharmacy

Thoughtfully designed and staffed, the updated UVA Pharmacy now housed at the ERC is the only pharmacy in the area open 24 hours. Some of the highlights of this new space include:

Ten pick-up/drop-off windows to serve patients

Registration kiosks that streamline the check-in process and direct patients to the appropriate window for service

Full integration with UVA Health System’s electronic medical records, which allows pharmacists to obtain a more complete picture of a patient’s health history and potential drug interactions

A wide range of immunizations administered in a private wellness room

Newly acquired Surescripts® system that allows prescriptions to be submitted electronically from any provider

CyraCom® phone system to help ensure patients receive proper instructions, even when English isn’t their first language

Two employee-only service windows to limit wait times.

“This new pharmacy is just one of six community pharmacies at UVA," says Michael Palkimas, manager of Ambulatory Pharmacy Services. "The updated space and newly adopted technology will allow us to further our goal to provide patients and referring providers the highest level of service and clinical outcomes.”

See a complete list of UVA outpatient pharmacies.