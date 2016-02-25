A Partnership to Expand Pediatric Liver Transplantation in Virginia

To increase access to care for transplant patients throughout the state of Virginia, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital is partnering with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC to expand its pediatric liver transplant program.

“The expertise and experience of the team from Children’s Hospital will enable us to enhance the quality care we provide and help more children from Virginia receive a liver transplant closer to home,” says Kenneth Brayman, MD, PhD, FACS, division chief of transplant surgery and director of the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at UVA.

Members of the transplant team from Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will participate in the management of patients at UVA. Transplant surgeons, medical specialists and nurses from UVA and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will perform pediatric liver transplant surgeries together at UVA.

