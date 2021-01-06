Healthy Practice
2020 Research Roundup: COVID-19 Therapies, Artificial Pancreas and More
To stay up to date on the latest UVA School of Medicine research discoveries, be sure to subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog. You’ll get an in-depth look at recent study findings, as well as a chance to go beyond the science to get to know the people doing the work, those making the discoveries that may change how you practice medicine.
Visit The Making of Medicine today to check out these recent posts and more:
- Fascinating Findings from 2020
- COVID-19 Therapies We’re Testing
- Planning for the COVID-19 Vaccine
- Big Brain Discoveries from 2020
- Stopping Breast Cancer’s Spread
See all of the trials currently enrolling at UVA Health.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians