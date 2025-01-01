Enhance Your Provider Profile

Our provider directory is one of the top-visited sections on our website. That's because patients and families rely on provider profiles to make healthcare decisions. They're more likely to choose a provider with a headshot and biography.

Make sure your online profile is accurate, up to date, and complete.

Steps to Optimize Your Online Presence

1. Add or Update Your Photo

Studio sessions are available at McKim Hall (Charlottesville) or on rotation around the three Northern Virginia Medical Centers. It only takes 5 minutes! Stop by during our open studio hours. Current studio hours are located on the Marketing/Brand site.

For all locations, please bring a white coat if you have one. If you don't, one can be provided.

2. Check Profile Status

If you're not seeing your profile on Find A Doctor | UVA Health, you can contact Penny Hackett, Onboarding Specialist in the credentialling office to confirm your privilege date.

3. Help Us Write Your Biography

Answer the questions below. We’ll use your answers to write a professional biography directed to prospective and current patients. We can also make corrections and updates.