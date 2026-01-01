Community Baby Shower Registration
This event is designed for moms-to-be to learn about the resources and support available before, during, and after delivery.
What to Expect
- Educational sessions about prenatal care, the labor and delivery process, and essential newborn care
- Guided tours of the Family Birth Center and the Culpeper OB/GYN office
- Opportunities to connect with clinical staff from our OB/GYN clinic, pediatric offices, and the Family Birth Center
- Learning Stations focused on safe sleep practices, breastfeeding guidance, and car seat safety
- Gift Bags with baby essentials to help you get started
- Raffles for baby gear and supplies
Important Information for Attendance
All attendees must check in and receive a visitor badge to participate in the facility tour. A valid state or federal ID is required to register as a hospital visitor.
The hospital is a weapon-free zone. This includes:
- Firearms
- Knives
- Pepper spray
- Batons
- Other self-defense tools
Please do not bring children to this event. This is an adult-only event, designed to provide focused education and support for expectant mothers.
Due to space limitations, we ask that all mothers bring only one support person to the event
When You Arrive
Please enter the hospital through the main entrance or Emergency room and arrive early to allow time for screening and to pick up your visitor badge. After check-in, head to the conference room, near the cafeteria.