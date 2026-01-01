Community Baby Shower Registration

This event is designed for moms-to-be to learn about the resources and support available before, during, and after delivery.

What to Expect

Educational sessions about prenatal care, the labor and delivery process, and essential newborn care

Guided tours of the Family Birth Center and the Culpeper OB/GYN office

Opportunities to connect with clinical staff from our OB/GYN clinic, pediatric offices, and the Family Birth Center

Learning Stations focused on safe sleep practices, breastfeeding guidance, and car seat safety

Gift Bags with baby essentials to help you get started

Raffles for baby gear and supplies

Important Information for Attendance

All attendees must check in and receive a visitor badge to participate in the facility tour. A valid state or federal ID is required to register as a hospital visitor.

The hospital is a weapon-free zone. This includes:

Firearms

Knives

Pepper spray

Batons

Other self-defense tools

Please do not bring children to this event. This is an adult-only event, designed to provide focused education and support for expectant mothers.

Due to space limitations, we ask that all mothers bring only one support person to the event

When You Arrive

Please enter the hospital through the main entrance or Emergency room and arrive early to allow time for screening and to pick up your visitor badge. After check-in, head to the conference room, near the cafeteria.