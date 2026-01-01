Musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSK US) can be used for diagnosing and treating many common causes of pain. This safe, painless test produces images of the inside of the body using sound waves. Ultrasound is radiation-free and captures images in real-time, making it useful for pain that only occurs during movement.

At UVA Health, we use MSK US frequently. Our technicians are experienced in getting images that guide your recovery, from diagnosis through treatment.

When Is Musculoskeletal Ultrasound the Right Option?

Ultrasound is a valuable tool for most conditions. But it can only “see” as far as soundwaves can travel. That means it’s not a very useful tool for areas that are hidden by bone, or that have tissues that don’t transmit sound well.

In areas of deep soft tissue (like the thigh) and areas with significant bone (like the spine), your provider may recommend another imaging technique. But for many muscle and joint problems, ultrasound is a preferred imaging technique. Unlike other forms of imaging, US can look at your joints and muscle during movement real time.

What Conditions Can Be Diagnosed Through Musculoskeletal Ultrasound?

Many conditions can be detected through ultrasound. Some of the most common are:

Tendon injuries

Muscle strains

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Nerve abnormalities

Ganglion cysts

Joint effusion

Ultrasound Guided Injections & Aspirations

In addition to diagnosis, ultrasound can also improve treatment. At UVA Health, we have extensive experience with ultrasound-guided procedures.

For musculoskeletal conditions, we use ultrasound during injection and aspiration procedures. This allows for precise targeting, which means more relief and less pain for our patients.

Ultrasound-guided steroid injections can help to calm inflammation and ease pain. This is especially useful for common problems like plantar fasciitis, nerve abnormalities, tendon pain, and bursae near the joints.

Aspirations are when we use a needle to remove excess fluid. This fluid can cause pressure and pain, or in some cases, can be caused by infection. Removing it is often all that’s needed to provide immediate pain relief.

Some of the conditions that benefit from ultrasound-guided aspirations are: