Emergency Management (EM) is the managerial function charged with creating the framework within which communities reduce vulnerability to hazards and cope with disasters. The UVA Health EM program takes an all-hazards, full-spectrum (preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation) approach to emergency management, while maintaining normal operations with minimal negative impact on patient care and visitor safety.

Emergency Management's Mission

Virginia is vulnerable to a variety of natural, technological and human-caused emergencies and disasters. A planned and coordinated response by UVA Health can save lives, protect assets and more quickly restore essential services. Our mission is to provide a measured and graduated response to emergencies of increasing levels of complexity by building upon daily operating concepts to ensure resources are matched to the needs of the patient, our facilities, and the community from which we operate.

Management & Oversight

The Emergency Management Program is managed by the director of EM and the Emergency Management Workgroup. The Safety and Security Sub-Committee provides programmatic oversight, policy direction, and the synchronization of EM Program efforts with other committee and sub-committee staff actions.

What We Do

The Program works to:

Organize and implement disaster tabletops, drills, and full-scale exercises necessary to prepare our staff and partners to carry out their identified roles and responsibilities.