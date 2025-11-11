Changelog
All notable changes to this project will be documented on this page.
- Refine Article Card Grid Component to work with INTERNAL categories v. WP categories [CHANGED UVACMS-740]
- Created Subscribe CTA/Form Component to all users to subscribe to News & Stories updates [ADDED UVACMS-189]
- Enable Content Author to select News & Story articles for Article Card Grid [ADDED UVACMS-755]
- Add Making of Medicine to Source Publication for Article Card Grid & Publication Landing Page [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
- Add Search to News & Stories Hub & Publication Landing Pages [ADDED UVACMS-287]
- Add publication date to news & story article results [ADDED UVACMS-736]
- Add iframe embed component to Two Column Layout global – Left Hand Optional Blocks [CHANGED UVACMS-761]
2025.12.09
2025.11.25
2025.11.18
2025.11.11
[ADDED]
- Created the Publication Slider component for the Publication Hub/Landing pages [ADDED UVACMS-190]
- Created a net new News & Stories optional block for use in the Publication Hub/Landing page content type [ADDED UVACMS-738]
- Created News & Stories Hub/Landing Page content type/page [ADDED UVACMS-735]
- Creation of a "self serve" redirect system in Contentstack [ADDED UVACMS-723]
- Add `Associated/Related` Location component to News & Stories content types [ADDED UVACMS-743]
- Created Making of Medicine route for News & Stories launch [ADDED UVACMS-748]
- Redirect rule as a "band-aid" fix for the link to the Patient Satisfaction Survey [ADDED]
[FIXED]
- Correcting line height in Hero subtitle to make it more legible [FIXED UVACMS-727]
- Made `Header` optional for the Multi-Card Block component [FIXED UVACMS-753]
- Added correct UVAH Provider tooltip icon and fixed placement on mobile [FIXED UVACMS-746]
- Invoca script fires at the correct time on Search Result page [FIXED UVACMS-745]
- Button classes are fixed and render button styled links predictably [FIXED UVACMS-752]
- Prevent users from opening the homepage Hero video in fullscreen mode [FIXED UVACMS-717]
- Removed the NOINDEX tag from robots.txt for Search result page to allow for Search Engine indexing [FIXED UVACMS-732]
- Made "Schedule Primary Care Online" modal more responsive on mobile devices [FIXED UVACMS-731]
- UTM parameter fixes made for redirects to enable them to persist and/or to redirect properly [FIXED UVACMS-758 & 759]
- Update Multi-Card Block to make `header` optional [FIXED UVACMS-753]
[CHANGED]
- Changed the placeholder text in the Clinical Trials filter text box [CHANGED UVACMS-699]
[REMOVED]
- Removed `mandatory` status for Author field in the Article layout