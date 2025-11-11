Skip to main content

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented on this page.

Template/Sections to be used in this page.

[DATE] -> For each release add as an <H2> in the format YYYY.MM.DD

[ADDED] -> for new features.

[CHANGED] -> for changes in existing functionality.

[DEPRECATED] -> for soon-to-be removed features.

[REMOVED] -> for now removed features.

[FIXED] -> for any bug fixes.

[SECURITY] -> in case of vulnerabilities.

[UNRELEASED] -> Keep this section at the top to track upcoming/planned changes.

  • Refine Article Card Grid Component to work with INTERNAL categories v. WP categories [CHANGED UVACMS-740]
  • Created Subscribe CTA/Form Component to all users to subscribe to News & Stories updates [ADDED UVACMS-189]
  • Enable Content Author to select News & Story articles for Article Card Grid [ADDED UVACMS-755]
  • Add Making of Medicine to Source Publication for Article Card Grid & Publication Landing Page [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
  • Add Search to News & Stories Hub & Publication Landing Pages [ADDED UVACMS-287]
  • Add publication date to news & story article results [ADDED UVACMS-736]
  • Add iframe embed component to Two Column Layout global – Left Hand Optional Blocks [CHANGED UVACMS-761]

2025.12.09

2025.11.25

2025.11.18

2025.11.11

[ADDED]

  • Created the Publication Slider component for the Publication Hub/Landing pages [ADDED UVACMS-190]
  • Created a net new News & Stories optional block for use in the Publication Hub/Landing page content type [ADDED UVACMS-738]
  • Created News & Stories Hub/Landing Page content type/page [ADDED UVACMS-735]
  • Creation of a "self serve" redirect system in Contentstack [ADDED UVACMS-723]
  • Add `Associated/Related` Location component to News & Stories content types [ADDED UVACMS-743]
  • Created Making of Medicine route for News & Stories launch [ADDED UVACMS-748]
  • Redirect rule as a "band-aid" fix for the link to the Patient Satisfaction Survey [ADDED]

[FIXED]

  • Correcting line height in Hero subtitle to make it more legible [FIXED UVACMS-727]
  • Made `Header` optional for the Multi-Card Block component [FIXED UVACMS-753]
  • Added correct UVAH Provider tooltip icon and fixed placement on mobile [FIXED UVACMS-746]
  • Invoca script fires at the correct time on Search Result page [FIXED UVACMS-745]
  • Button classes are fixed and render button styled links predictably [FIXED UVACMS-752]
  • Prevent users from opening the homepage Hero video in fullscreen mode [FIXED UVACMS-717]
  • Removed the NOINDEX tag from robots.txt for Search result page to allow for Search Engine indexing [FIXED UVACMS-732]
  • Made "Schedule Primary Care Online" modal more responsive on mobile devices [FIXED UVACMS-731]
  • UTM parameter fixes made for redirects to enable them to persist and/or to redirect properly [FIXED UVACMS-758 & 759]
  • Update Multi-Card Block to make `header` optional [FIXED UVACMS-753]

[CHANGED]

  • Changed the placeholder text in the Clinical Trials filter text box [CHANGED UVACMS-699]

[REMOVED]

  • Removed `mandatory` status for Author field in the Article layout