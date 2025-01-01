Physicians Groups

At UVA Health, our providers, staff, and leadership teams work together toward our shared mission. We want to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.

Doctors and other providers in our physician groups do this important work in a number of ways. By developing long-term relationships with families, we get to know you well. We understand your health challenges. We celebrate your victories. We bring our advanced training and expert medical skills when listening to your concerns. Then, we use that knowledge and expertise to help you get back to living your best, healthiest life.

Keeping you as the focus for our work, providers in our physician groups:

Engage with patients to understand your needs

Collaborate with researchers to offer you pioneering therapies

Continue learning, discovering, and making advancements in medicine

Serve as faculty at the UVA School of Medicine

Understand and address health priorities in each community

Volunteer our time, money, and skills in free clinics and at community events

Our efforts rely on coordinated care and services within a strong UVA Health network. We’re reaching more families in Virginia and around the U.S. Our providers diagnose diseases earlier, improve the quality of our health treatments, and inspire hope for a healthier future.

UVA Physicians Group

Founded more than 45 years ago, UVA Physicians Group (UPG) supports University Medical Center and the UVA School of Medicine. UPG leaders work tirelessly to understand the needs of the communities we serve. Then we meet those needs with compassion, quality care, and expertise.

More than a thousand clinical faculty members and hundreds of other UPG staff work toward the same vision: to be the nation’s leading public academic health system and a best place to work.

No matter how common or rare your health condition, providers in UPG have the training and experience needed to address it. Our providers offer complex procedures and health treatments with the highest level of specialization in their medical fields.

“I’ve always followed two guiding principles: do the right thing for the patient, and do the right thing for the people who take care of the patient.”

— J. Scott Just, MD, chief executive officer, UPG

UVA Community Health Medical Group

UVA Community Health Medical Group locations continue to grow across Northern Virginia and Culpeper, providing primary care, outpatient services, and post-acute care and support to families in those areas. UVA Community Health Medical Group allows us to expand community medicine. That means we can care for the health of more families in more communities throughout the Commonwealth. Our goal is to offer the quality care you need in your own hometown, so there’s no need to travel far.

In addition to primary care and urgent care for children and adults, our providers offer a full range of medical specialties. These include:

Behavioral health

Cancer care

Cardiology

Geriatrics

Neurology

Obstetrics and gynecology

Orthopedics

Pediatrics

Rehab, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy

Surgical care

Urology

And many others . UVA Community Health Medical Group providers can help you identify and reach your health goals. Whether you need preventive care, follow-up after a hospital stay or illness, or anything in between, we’re here for you.

“QUOTE”

— [name, title,] UVA Community Health Medical Group