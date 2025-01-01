Current Administrative Fellows

Edie Newman

Edie is a first-year fellow at UVA Health, bringing with her a passion for healthcare and a wide range of experiences. Originally from Rochester, Minnesota, she began her journey in public health at Tulane University in New Orleans, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts and developed a deep appreciation for community health. After graduation, she returned to her snowy roots to pursue a Master of Healthcare Administration at the University of Minnesota.

While in Minneapolis, Edie volunteered as an activities coordinator in the memory care unit at The Waters of Plymouth, where she found joy in creating meaningful moments for residents. Her professional path has taken her across the healthcare spectrum, from interning at the Mayo Clinic to working at a critical access hospital in rural Wisconsin. She also explored the startup world during her undergraduate years at HB Healthcare Safety. Most recently, she completed a summer residency in the innovation department at UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado.

Edie is drawn to the dynamic nature of healthcare and enjoys problem-solving to improve patient outcomes and team collaboration. She is excited to be part of the UVA Health community, where she hopes to grow as a leader and help foster a culture of transparency, empathy, and excellence.

Outside of work, Edie is a proud cat mom to Banjo and Ziggy. She recharges by hiking, practicing hot yoga, and exploring Virginia’s food scene in search of her next favorite restaurant.

Emin Ahsan, MHA

Emin is a second-year fellow at UVA Health, originally from Brooklyn, New York, and having lived in various parts of Virginia. She holds a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a minor in biology from the College of William and Mary and has a master’s in healthcare administration from George Washington University.

Emin's previous roles showcased her expertise in enhancing market visibility through data analysis and strategic initiatives. She led efforts to create impactful infographics and marketing materials, significantly boosting staff engagement. As a student researcher, she developed healthcare coverage strategies and addressed health disparities to improve outcomes.

During her first year at UVA Health, Emin took on a wide range of projects while rotating through different departments, gaining hands-on insight into the inner workings of hospital operations. Through these experiences, she built strong relationships across teams and contributed meaningfully to initiatives that enhanced the care environment. Her work has already made a mark—and she continues to grow as a thoughtful, collaborative leader.

Emin is guided by a deep commitment to placing people at the heart of healthcare. Her dedication to improving patient outcomes shapes every aspect of her work. At UVA Health, she looks forward to building on her experiences by contributing to impactful initiatives that elevate both operational effectiveness and the patient experience.

Outside of work, Emin enjoys reading, especially poetry, watching international shows, and spending time with her loved ones.

Zachary Evans, MS, PMP

Zachary is a second-year fellow at UVA Health. After spending three years supporting his family on a deployment overseas in Stuttgart, Germany, Zachary returns to UVA. He is excited to return to Charlottesville and reconnect with friends, co-workers, and family. Zachary is a 2020 graduate of the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce, where he completed his Master's in Management Information Technology, focusing on aligning technology with business strategy. Zachary is a project management professional who enjoys helping solve business needs and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Zachary has worked as an Enterprise Infrastructure Engineer for over two decades in the federal government and

ten years in hospital settings. His recent project with the UVA Medical Center's perioperative team introduced him to the human side of healthcare, sparking a passion for serving patients and the community. This experience has motivated him to help transform healthcare, improving both the equity and quality of healthcare that patients receive.

In addition, Zachary is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, where he helps educate new members on ACHE's benefits and mentors members on personnel and career development strategies.

Zachary is passionate about cultivating communities and fostering belonging for all, and more specifically, supporting UVA Health's mission to be the best place to work. He is looking to focus on operations-type projects to gain more experience in business operations, more specifically, how strategic operations planning facilitates the forward momentum of the UVA Health strategic plan. Zach also enjoys meeting new people and collaborating with top healthcare leaders.

In his spare time, Zachary enjoys being a father to his eight-year-old son, Gabriel, and enjoys running and has participated in the Charlottesville 10-miler on more than one occasion and has run the Richmond Marathon.

