Orthopedic Same-Day & Walk-In Injury Care

Sprain your ankle during your weekend soccer game? Cut yourself while cooking and need a few stitches? At UVA Health, we know injuries sometimes happen without warning and don’t wait for business hours. That’s why we offer care for minor orthopedic injuries and small cuts during same-day appointments and walk-in evening and weekend hours.

Convenient Care for Minor Injuries

When you use our same-day and walk-in service, you’ll get care from an orthopedic provider from the start. Your visit is billed as a clinic appointment, rather than emergency or urgent care. And you can avoid long wait times at an emergency room or urgent care.

We offer care for patients 5 and older for:

Broken bones

Sprains, strains and other muscle, joint and tendon injuries

Small cuts

Sports-related injuries

We also offer these services:

X-rays

Prefabricated stints and splints

Stitches

Same-Day Appointment Hours

We offer same-day care by appointment only during these hours. Call for an appointment.

Monday-Thursday | 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Walk-In Hours

We accept walk-ins during these hours.

Monday-Thursday | 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Holiday Schedule

Monday, Nov. 24th, 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25th 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26th 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27th CLOSED

Saturday, Nov. 29th 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Monday, December 22nd 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 23rd 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 24th CLOSED

Thursday, December 25th CLOSED

Saturday, December 27th 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Monday, December 29th 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30th 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31st CLOSED

Thursday, January 1st CLOSED

Saturday, January 3rd 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location

UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road | 2280 Ivy Road | Charlottesville, VA

Please note: Our orthopedic center is open and provides other types of care during normal business hours. Same-day and walk-in care is limited to the hours above. Appointments are required during same-day hours.

When You Shouldn’t Use Same-Day & Walk-In Care

Our same-day and walk-in service doesn’t include:

Care for head injuries or concussions

Complex fractures

IV pain medication

Chronic issues or ongoing pain

Second opinions

Medication refills

Sports, school, or work clearances

Follow-ups

We offer a full range of care for ongoing conditions and injuries during our regular clinic hours.

Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if you have: