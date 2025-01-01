Orthopedic Same-Day & Walk-In Injury Care
Sprain your ankle during your weekend soccer game? Cut yourself while cooking and need a few stitches? At UVA Health, we know injuries sometimes happen without warning and don’t wait for business hours. That’s why we offer care for minor orthopedic injuries and small cuts during same-day appointments and walk-in evening and weekend hours.
Convenient Care for Minor Injuries
When you use our same-day and walk-in service, you’ll get care from an orthopedic provider from the start. Your visit is billed as a clinic appointment, rather than emergency or urgent care. And you can avoid long wait times at an emergency room or urgent care.
We offer care for patients 5 and older for:
- Broken bones
- Sprains, strains and other muscle, joint and tendon injuries
- Small cuts
- Sports-related injuries
We also offer these services:
- X-rays
- Prefabricated stints and splints
- Stitches
Same-Day Appointment Hours
We offer same-day care by appointment only during these hours. Call for an appointment.
- Monday-Thursday | 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Walk-In Hours
We accept walk-ins during these hours.
- Monday-Thursday | 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday | 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Holiday Schedule
- Monday, Nov. 24th, 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 25th 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 26th 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 27th CLOSED
- Saturday, Nov. 29th 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 22nd 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 23rd 1 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 24th CLOSED
- Thursday, December 25th CLOSED
- Saturday, December 27th 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 29th 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 30th 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 31st CLOSED
- Thursday, January 1st CLOSED
- Saturday, January 3rd 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Location
- UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road | 2280 Ivy Road | Charlottesville, VA
Please note: Our orthopedic center is open and provides other types of care during normal business hours. Same-day and walk-in care is limited to the hours above. Appointments are required during same-day hours.
When You Shouldn’t Use Same-Day & Walk-In Care
Our same-day and walk-in service doesn’t include:
- Care for head injuries or concussions
- Complex fractures
- IV pain medication
- Chronic issues or ongoing pain
- Second opinions
- Medication refills
- Sports, school, or work clearances
- Follow-ups
We offer a full range of care for ongoing conditions and injuries during our regular clinic hours.
Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if you have:
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath, especially after injury to your ribs
- Bone sticking out of the skin
- Head trauma