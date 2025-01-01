VUR Treatment

We treat vesicoureteral reflux (VUR) to prevent any permanent kidney damage. Two treatment options exist.

Endoscopic Injection Into the Ureter

This minimally invasive surgery corrects the reflux. We inject gel at the point where the ureter inserts into the bladder. This can prevent urine from going back up the ureter. We perform this procedure using a small tube called a cystoscope.

Ureteral Reimplantation

This surgery repositions the ureters in the bladder. It can be done in two ways. One way requires making an incision above the pubic bone and repositioning the ureters in the bladder. Or we can insert cameras through small incisions in the abdomen and/or bladder to perform the surgery.