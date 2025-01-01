Ventral Hernia Treatment
If you have a painful lump on your abdomen that gets bigger when you cough or lift things, it could be a ventral hernia. The hernia specialists at UVA Health can tell you what kind of hernia you have. They’ll talk to you about the best and safest treatment options for your unique situation.
What is a Ventral Hernia?
A ventral hernia happens when something inside your abdomen, like fat or part of your intestines, pushes through a hole or weak spot in the muscles of your abdomen. If a hernia is ventral, it means it’s on the front side of your body, near your abdomen.
There are different kinds of ventral hernias, including:
- Epigastric hernia
- Incisional hernia
- Parastomal hernia
- Umbilical hernia
You may have a ventral hernia if you:
- Have a lump in your abdominal area
- The lump gets bigger or more painful when you cough, sneeze, strain, or lift things
Diagnosing & Treating a Ventral Hernia
If you think you have a ventral hernia, it’s important to see your doctor. They can perform a physical exam and order imaging tests to help diagnose your hernia.
Your doctor will recommend treatment based on:
- The hernia’s size
- The hernia’s location on your body
- How much pain the hernia is causing you
- Your overall health
Common hernia treatments include:
- Watchful waiting: If your hernia is small and not causing a lot of discomfort, your doctor might recommend watchful waiting. But if the hernia gets bigger or more painful, you may need to consider repair surgery.
- Hernia repair surgery: During hernia repair surgery, your doctor makes a small cut near the hernia to push the bulge back inside. Then, they close the weak spot with stitches or mesh. Doctors can repair hernias using different surgical techniques, including open surgery (using traditional tools), laparoscopic surgery (using small, specialized tools), or robotic surgery (using robot-assisted tools).
Why Did I Get a Ventral Hernia?
A hernia forms when there is a weak spot in the abdominal wall. Sometimes, people are born with a weak spot in their abdominal wall. Other times, an outside event puts stress or pressure on the abdomen and makes it weaker, including:
- Being pregnant and/or giving birth
- Being overweight
- Being over 50
- Having a previous hernia
- Having abdominal surgery
- Frequently straining, coughing, or lifting heavy objects
Advanced Ventral Hernia Care Close to Home
At UVA Health, we can diagnose and treat your ventral hernia close to home. Our hernia specialists have advanced experience treating many types of hernias. They’ll work carefully to create a treatment plan that feels right for you.
