A new relationship can bring changes to your life plans. If you're considering a vasectomy reversal, you'll want to tap the expertise of a UVA Health urology expert.

Our surgeons have extensive experience helping men regain their ability to grow their family. They also have fellowship training in the microsurgery techniques needed for a successful vasectomy reversal.

What Is the Chance for Success?

Doctors define success by the presence of sperm in the ejaculate after surgery or by pregnancy. Many things influence success, including:

Time since vasectomy

Patient age

For men less than 10 years after vasectomy, overall success at obtaining sperm after surgery exceeds 95%. Because of their expertise, UVA Health urologists have helped couples have children even decades after a vasectomy.

Vasectomy Reversal: What to Expect

During a vasectomy reversal (vasovasostomy), the surgeon reconstructs the vas deferens tube. This was cut during a vasectomy. This tube allows the sperm to pass from the testes to the penis during ejaculation.

Vasectomy reversal is performed through a very small (less than 1 inch) incision in the scrotum. The procedure is done on an outpatient basis. You'll leave the surgery center the same day.

Your doctor uses precise microsurgical techniques with a very thin operating microscope and sutures to carefully realign the tube.

The vasectomy reversal procedure takes about 1 to 1 1/2 hours

Sometimes, during a reversal, the surgeon finds another blockage. Your surgeon will then need to do a more complex bypass procedure. This is called a vasoepididymostomy.