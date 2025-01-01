An upper GI endoscopy (EGD) examines the lining of the esophagus, stomach and upper duodenum for inflammation, ulcers or growths. With a small camera, called an endoscope, doctors can evaluate you for trouble swallowing, abdominal pain or bleeding.

The exam:

Usually lasts 5 to 20 minutes

May cause discomfort during and after

The Upper GI Procedure

Your doctor may give you liquid or spray medicine to numb your throat, as well as a sedative through an IV with oxygen to help you relax.

You will lie on your left side with a mouthpiece in place to keep your mouth open. The doctor will move the endoscope carefully and slowly down your throat, through your esophagus and into your stomach and intestine.

As this happens, your doctor may send air through the scope to enhance the view of your digestive tissue. Tiny tools may take biopsies or do other tests.

Risks

Possible complications, while rare, may include:

Bleeding

Damage to the esophagus, stomach or intestine

Infection

Reduced breathing

Reaction to sedatives or anesthesia

After the test, call your doctor if any of the following occur:

Signs of infection, including fever and chills

Severe abdominal pain

Hard, swollen abdomen

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

Any change or increase in your original symptoms

Bloody or black tarry colored stools

Nausea and/or vomiting

Cough, shortness of breath or chest pain

Bleeding

In case of an emergency, call for medical help right away.